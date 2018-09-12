Nairobi County Majority Leader fails to honor EACC summons

The Ethics And Anti Corruption Commission has summoned 16 members of the Nairobi county assembly over the chaos that broke out at the speakers office on Monday.

Though the MCAs were required to appear before the commission today , the summons have ben pushed to Monday, with the MCAs saying they had already travelled to Mombasa for a retreat.

Some of the MCAs including Antony Kiragu, the mover of the impeachment motion however says he has not received the summons.

Our reporter Frankline Macharia caught up with Kiragu this morning and this is part of the interview.