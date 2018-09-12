English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Nairobi County Majority Leader fails to honor EACC summons

K24 Tv September 12, 2018
2,508 Less than a minute

The Ethics And Anti Corruption Commission has summoned 16 members of the  Nairobi county assembly  over the chaos that broke out at the speakers office on Monday.

 Though the MCAs were required to appear before the commission today , the summons have ben pushed to Monday, with the MCAs saying they had already travelled to Mombasa for a retreat.

 Some of the MCAs including  Antony Kiragu, the mover of the impeachment motion however says he has not received the summons.

 Our reporter Frankline Macharia caught up with Kiragu this morning and this is part of  the interview.

Show More

Related Articles

September 12, 2018
2,487

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru vows not to fund pending bills till Auditor okays payment 

September 12, 2018
2,489

Contraband Sugar : COTU boss questions why govt’ hasn’t destroyed consignment 

September 12, 2018
2,478

Bhang worth Shs. 2.5M netted, as hunt for main suspect launched in Naivasha

September 12, 2018
2,471

IDP’s relocating to their homes attacked by bandits in Rabal, Baringo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.