Narok CID boss warns of child labour and promises to crack the whip 

The Criminal Investigations Department in Narok county has issued a stern warning to employers hiring under age workers.

Narok CID boss Zachary Kariuki said instances of underage persons getting hired in clubs and restaurant is on the rise, adding that they will conduct a crackdown in Narok town to arrest employers who have engaged child labour.

Speaking in his office, Kariuki narrated how he met a young teenage girl, Mercy Njeri working as a waiter at a club in Narok town. the 17 year old girl revealed that she was working at the club to raise school fees as her mother was not in a position to.

The girl has since received assistance from the friend foundation which offered to pay the school fee arrears.