Detectives quizz Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori governor Okoth Obado will be spending his night in police custody after being questioned over the murder of 2nd year rongo university student the late Sharon Otieno.

Obado was whisked away by police and flown to Nairobi after a day long interrogation by homicide detectives in Kisumu that lasted close to six hours.

This as his personal assistant Michael Oyamo was re-arrested shortly after being released from custody and also moved to Nairobi where he is expected to be arraigned.