All AP Posts to be converted to modern police posts

Disquiet has gripped the police force over the new salary increments even as the parliamentary security committee expressed reservations over proposed reforms to harmonize the operations of the regular and administration police units.

K24 Tv has authoritatively established that under the new pay structure the lowest paid police officer will earn 19,290 shillings – an increment of only 529 shillings that will be back dated to July 2018

Daniel Kariuki has details of the increment which followed crisis meetings between the national police service commission, treasury and the salaries remuneration commission.