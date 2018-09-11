President under pressure to sign finance bill 2018  into law

Pressure continues to mount on president Uhuru Kenyatta to sign the finance bill 2018 into law.

Minority leader in the national assembly and ODM chairman John Mbadi says the opposition party will convene a parliamentary group meeting if the president rejects the bill to oppose the move and rally MPs in the push to have the fuel tax dropped.

President Kenyatta is said to have met treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich following his meeting with national assembly speaker Justin Muturi on how to unlock the stalemate.