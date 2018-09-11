English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President under pressure to sign finance bill 2018  into law

K24 Tv September 11, 2018
Pressure continues to mount on president Uhuru Kenyatta to sign the finance bill 2018 into law.
Minority leader in the national assembly and ODM chairman John Mbadi says the opposition party will convene a parliamentary group meeting  if the  president  rejects the bill  to oppose the move and rally MPs in the push  to have the fuel tax dropped.
President Kenyatta is said to have met  treasury cabinet secretary Henry Rotich  following his meeting with national assembly speaker Justin Muturi on how to unlock the stalemate.

