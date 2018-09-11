English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

EACC summons Nairobi County Assembly majority leader

K24 Tv September 11, 2018
2,473 Less than a minute
Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Nairobi county assembly majority leader Ibrahim Abdi Hassan  has been summoned by the ethics and anti corruption commission, to respond to allegations of unethical conduct, against members of the county assembly ,who were involved in an attempt  to  oust speaker Beatrice Elachi.
In a letter to Guyo, the commission has directed him to appear at the commission offices tomorrow morning at 10am.
This as the labour court extended conservatory orders against the impeachment of Elachi to Friday this week .

Show More

Related Articles

September 11, 2018
2,464

Detectives quizz Migori Governor Okoth Obado

September 11, 2018
2,497

All AP Posts to be converted to modern police posts

September 11, 2018
2,466

President under pressure to sign finance bill 2018  into law

September 11, 2018
2,590

Rain Making Tech: German firm introduces new technology in Arid areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.