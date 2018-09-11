EACC summons Nairobi County Assembly majority leader

Nairobi county assembly majority leader Ibrahim Abdi Hassan has been summoned by the ethics and anti corruption commission, to respond to allegations of unethical conduct, against members of the county assembly ,who were involved in an attempt to oust speaker Beatrice Elachi.

In a letter to Guyo, the commission has directed him to appear at the commission offices tomorrow morning at 10am.

This as the labour court extended conservatory orders against the impeachment of Elachi to Friday this week .