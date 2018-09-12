Tension in Mau Narok over inter-community clashes

Tension remained high in Narok South and Mau Narok, which lies at the border of Nakuru and Narok counties, following inter-community clashes.

The conflict has left at least five people dead and several others injured in the last one week.

Yesterday, Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya told People Daily on phone that police have arrested 31 suspects including Samson Kiprono, 28, linked with the gruesome killing of a nine-year-old boy.

The suspect is accused of assaulting the victim’s 12-year-old sister and grandmother with an axe on Sunday.

Record statement

Natembeya (pictured) said the elderly woman and her granddaughter were too traumatised and have not been able to record their statement.

“They were looking after their animals when the attacker struck. We don’t know when we’ll take the suspect to court because the victims are too traumatised,” he said.

Natembeya made the revelations even as Mau evictees wrote to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji demanding action be taken against Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina for allegedly inciting members of his community.

Through Sigey arap Bett & Co advocates, the evictees claimed Kina has been making inflammatory statements between June and August.

“The senator has been heard saying that if the government fails to evict people living in the Mau they will take the law upon themselves… the threats by the senator have come to pass because ethnic violence is currently happening in the Mau,” the statement reads in part.

They issued a 14-day window to the DPP to commence legal proceedings against Senator Kina failure to which they will lodge a private prosecution in court.