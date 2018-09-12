Petitioner wants ‘incompetent’ Nairobi county government dissolved

Woes bedevilling Nairobi County Government deepened yesterday after a petition was filed in the Senate calling for its dissolution on grounds of incompetence.

The petitioner cited a myriad of issues, including the recent impeachment attempt of County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, lack of a substantive deputy governor, mismanagement of county affairs as well as the alleged unbecoming behaviour of Governor Mike Sonko (pictured).

In particular, the petitioner accused the governor and Assembly of failing in their responsibilities of ensuring service delivery due to the internal conflicts affecting the county as well as the move by the county to award tenders unprocedurally.

The petitioner, Patrick Kamotho Githinji, who is the chairman of Muthurwa Residents Association Welfare, accuse Sonko of usurping the powers and functions of the County Executive Committee violating National values and principles of governance.

Kamotho argues that since the Supreme Court advisory on March 9 on the directive for the nomination of a deputy governor, Sonko is yet to nominate one following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe early this year.

“My prayer, Senate to suspend the Nairobi City County Government. Through this action about four million Nairobi residents will save millions of shillings lost and swindled through double funding and ghost projects,” reads the petition.

In particular, the petition which has already been received by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye raised integrity issues against Sonko.

He cited claims that Sonko consented to approvals of buildings in the county in contravention with the laws.

Further, he claimed the ongoing demolitions were being done without clear procedures.

“The demolitions have disrupted livelihoods, destroyed infrastructure, diverted planned use of resources, interrupted economic activities and retarded development,” says the petition in part.

On Elachi’s ejection, the petitioner claims it violates principles of governance, adding that the matter was done unprocedurally.