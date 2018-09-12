NATIONALNEWS

Karua says legal reforms won’t bring desired change

People Daily September 12, 2018
2,438 Less than a minute
Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua yesterday said legal reforms cannot change the country’s political and electoral landscapes.

She added that past political events have shown that changing the manner in which politics is run will do the country some good, even as modalities are worked out to build on one another’s trust.

Karua made the remarks even as she called for the need to explore options of devolving elections where every county would have different stakeholders to oversee elections and subsequently solve all disputes.

Karua was concerned that as it is, political parties, electoral commission, the police and even the courts seemingly do not trust one another, a situation she said should be put into consideration in a bid to change the politics.

Karua spoke during a meeting with Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and Dialogue Contact Group (DCG).

“But I am not saying we do not need the law because we need a legal framework to guide us but we need to focus on changing our politics and the way we interact with one another,” said Karua.

Show More

Related Articles

September 12, 2018
2,404

Trader sues KPLC over Sh616,000 bill

September 12, 2018
2,425

Mbugua free as ex-NCBD chair withdraws case

September 12, 2018
2,420

Elachi reprieve as court halts her impeachment

September 12, 2018
2,424

Tears as family wiped out in road accident is buried

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.