Homeboyz, Mwamba and KCB look to seal local sevens title at Christie

Three teams have an opportunity to lift the 2018 National Sevens Circuit title as the season concludes with the Christie Sevens leg in Nairobi this weekend.

The last five tournaments have witnessed three different winners, leaving Homeboyz RFC, Mwamba and KCB as the only sides with a realistic chance of claiming the crown.

Homeboyz were quick off the blocks, winning the opening three tournaments in Nakuru, Eldoret and Machakos before letting slip in Mombasa where they exited at the cup semi-final stage, allowing Top Fry Nakuru to claim top honours. They would then fall in the cup final at last weekend’s Dala Sevens in Kisumu but having put in the hard work early on, they sit top of the circuit log with 100 points, eight clear of second-placed Mwamba.

Homeboyz are in Pool B for the Christie leg alongside Nakuru, Menengai Oilers and a combined Blue Bulls and TUKS side from South Africa.

Mwamba, meanwhile have been seeded tops at Christie where they will headline Pool A which also features defending Christie Sevens champions Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine and Ugandan side Pirates.

Kevin Wambua’s charges sit second on the log with 92 points, eight adrift of Homeboyz and to win the title, they will have to repeat their Dala Sevens heroics while hoping the deejays finish fifth or below. Such a scenario would see Homeboyz finish with 113 points, one short of Mwamba’s projected 114 in the event of a cup title win.

The other title contender KCB are in Pool D for Christie and will come up against Nondescripts, Resolution Kisii and Strathmore Leos who are back to the top tier after winning the second division competition at the Dala Sevens.

KCB have been this season’s serial semi-finalists and sit third on the log on 81 points. Winning the overall circuit is a long shot for the bankers as they will need to lift the Christie Sevens cup title while counting on calamitous performances from Homeboyz and Mwamba in the form of failure to secure cup quarter-final qualification.

Elsewhere, Strathmore coach John Mbai is confident his side will impress after cruising back to the National Sevens Series following a 29-5 victory over Mbale RFC in the second division final at Dala.

“I am confident that we have the capacity to replicate the stellar display when we go to Christie Sevens this weekend,” said Mbai.