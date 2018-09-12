Status quo remains as Super Eight league intensifies

Super Eight Premier League title race intensified as top contenders registered wins after their 24th round of matches at different grounds over the weekend. Jericho is the first side to hit the 50-point mark after beating Metro Sports 4-0 at Camp Toyoyo grounds to push their tally to 52 points at the top of the 16-team chart.

Meanwhile, second-place Makadara Junior SA netted the highest number of goals after edging out Rongai Youth Association (RYSA) 6-0 in a one-sided West Conference derby that saw the latter points increase to 47, five points below Jericho.

Elsewhere, in an eight-goal thriller, third-place Technical University of Kenya (TUK) held their nerves to overpower Leads United 5-3 and maintain their push for the top honours in an entertaining match played at Kabete Campus.

James Njoroge gave Leads the opener six minutes into the game only for Mike Ibande to reply two minutes later with a powerful header as Evans Otieno’s 26th-minute effort gave the university students a brief lead.

Defensive lapses saw TUK conceded two quick goals scored by Washington Vihembo in the 31st minute and Elvis Kwatate two minutes later ensuring Leads head into the break 3-2 up. Keen to rectify their first-half mistakes, captain Steve Augo’s 53rd-minute effort made it 3-3 before Stephen Odhiambo’s volley sent them ahead on the 71st minute.

Ibande sealed the win for Lukas Aluoch’s squad by completing his brace on the 87th minute.

TUK’s captain Augo noted, “I thank God for the win, we played according to coaches instructions and players showed commitment and worked extra hard for the win,”

Leads who are winless in three games drops 10th on 26 points.

His opposite number, Erick Makarios quipped, “It was a tough match, we lost concentration in the second half but we gave our best. We have noted our mistakes and we shall try to rectify before the next matches,”