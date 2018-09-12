KCB remain optimistic of SPL qualification as league draws to its most entertaining phase

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) is eyeing good tidings going forward with the season nearing a close.

The bankers beat a hard-fighting Kisumu All Stars 2-1 in a National Super League (NSL) encounter Monday to move to third on 60 points. This is just seven points off the leaders Western Stima who beat ninth-placed Kenya Police 1-0 at the weekend moving them to 67 points and subsequently smelling the coffee.

Interestingly, the bankers won this game after firing coach John Kamau last Thursday. Still one match in hand over runaway table leaders Western Stima, new stand in tactician Elvis Ayany knows the importance of staying alive in the championship.

“Nothing much has changed in terms of approach and systems; if anything we have continuity. The important thing that we must remember is that the race is open and we have everything to fight for. In my head, I hope we win the remaining fixtures,” the former KCB forward told People Sports after the heavyweight tussle at Camp Toyoyo.

Despite the mishaps that stocked Ushuru and Nairobi Stima who dropped points to Migori Youth and GFE 105 recently, analysts believe the pair can still have sway in the direction of the championship. Ibrahim Shikanda’s Stima were stunned 2-1 by bottom side GFE 105 at Sudi Stadium to keep them six points adrift their siblings with 61 points amassed and 58 goals scored.

Mathematically, they still have a shot at elevation next season if only they keep their act together with just six matches to go and with league top scorer Stephen Owusu currently on 16 goals hitting form.

Ushuru on the other hand are down to fourth on the log after being frustrated to a barren draw at another relegation threatened side in the shape of Migori Youth.

The border side currently 17th on the log with 23 points took advantage of home support at Awendo Green Stadium to destroy the taxmen’s free flowing style with tactician Ken Kenyatta left scratching his head with queries. Ushuru now has 59 points with a fight for promotion again after falling short twice consecutively in their bid.