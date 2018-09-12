Mbugua free as ex-NCBD chair withdraws case

East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua yesterday walked out of a Nairobi court a free man after former Nairobi Central Business District Association official Timothy Muriuki dropped robbery with violence charges against him.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot withdrew the case against Mbugua (pictured), who was jointly charged alongside a bodyguard to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Peterson Kimenyi, and three others— Anthony Ombok alias Jamal, Benjamin Onyango alias Odhis and Dishon Mulinge —after Muriuki informed the court he had forgiven them unconditionally following negotiations.

“I acquit the accused person under section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Code and direct the bail terms deposited with the court be released to each of the accused persons,” ruled the magistrate.

However, the prosecution opposed withdrawal of the matter without getting a consent from Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji but to which defence lawyer John Khaminwa argued was allowed under the new constitution.

Mbugua was charged with robbing Muriuki Sh100,000 at a Nairobi hotel on April 30 injuring him in the process.

The incident recorded on camera at a city hotel led to a Sh2.5 million police bounty for five suspects who allegedly went into hiding

Mbugua while addressing journalist outside the court said that the charges against him were framed.