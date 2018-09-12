Lobby unveils poll on Sonko nominees

Bunge La Mwananchi (BLM) and the National Youth Council – Nairobi chapter has launched an opinion poll on the suitability of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy nominees.

The survey will take place in all the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi yesterday, BLM president Henry Shikanda (pictured) said the launch of the survey is part of the efforts that the Governor has put in place to make Nairobi residents come up with a better candidate for the position.

Every participant will have to tick their preferred person among the four nominees namely Agnes Kagure, Karen Nyamu, Jane Weru and Margaret Wanjiru. “We believe it’s time Governor Sonko gets an effective deputy,” he said.

The lobbyists also lauded Governor Sonko for honouring the two-thirds gender rule by nominating a woman to deputise him. Sonko has been operating without a deputy after Polycarp Igathe resigned in January saying he had failed to earn his trust.