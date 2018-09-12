New bill ropes in Education ministry in war on terror

The Education ministry may be involved in activities to prevent terror and radicalisation of youth if a proposed legislation becomes law.

A bill before the Senate, drafted by Naomi Waqo (nominated), seeks to incorporate county education boards and school heads in identifying acts to counter acts of terror and radicalisation of students.

Apart from the boards, the Prevention of Terrorism (Amendment Bill), 2018, also seeks to give parents and guardians roles to play as well as provide procedures for reporting a missing student. If enacted, school heads will be required to keep and update records of all their students.

Boards will be given the power to oversee the implementation of county specific programmes to counter radicalisation and carry out background checks on teachers.