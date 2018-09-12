Mandago asks residents to seize ill-used county trucks

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has directed residents to impound any county tipper trucks found transporting building materials to individual homes in the area.

He expressed concern over cases of county trucks being misused by drivers for personal gains.

Speaking in Eldoret town on Monday, Mandago said his administration would not allow mishandling of public resources by some county officials in collusion with residents.

He asked the truck drivers to desist from leasing county property for private work, warning that his government would terminate the services of those found culpable.

At the same time, the governor assured residents grading of impassable roads in the county will start soon. This follows earlier complaints on the same by Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany among other leaders.