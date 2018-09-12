MPs lobby for arrest of Mumias scandal cartels

A section of members of the National Assembly yesterday petitioned the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to investigate an increase in contraband sugar packaged in Mumias Sugar Company (MSC) branded packets.

The legislators want Kinoti to investigate the unscrupulous traders behind a scam repackaging the commodity which is unfit for human consumption be brought to book.

Addressing a news conference, the MPs who included Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Caleb Amisi (Saboti) and Florence Mutua (Busia County) claimed that most sugar packaged in Mumias Sugar Company (MSC) branded packets is contraband.

Osotsi who displayed a packet of 2kg of sugar from Mumias he purportedly purchased from a supermarket in a city suburb claimed the commodity has not been approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) as it lacked dates of production and expiry.

He said that he had spoken to the management of the company in Kakamega county and they confirmed tohim that they do not have their products in the market.

“Kenyans are being sold sugar allegedly produced by Mumias Sugar Company, which has not been operational for several months.”

Osotsi said that there is need for a probe to be conducted to establish the suppliers of the sugar being repackaged in MSC bags in order to seize those behind the menace.

Amisi and Mutua claimed that the recent shooting down of the controversial sugar report by their counterparts in the house, was aimed at giving unscrupulous traders the leeway to import contraband sugar.

Mutua asked the government to ban imports of sugar into the country for two years for the benefit of the long suffering local cane farmers.

She said: “The cartels in the sugar industry are having a field day; they are now repackaging the commodity that had been declared harmful and selling it to unsuspecting Kenyans.”

Their sentiments come just a day after MPs summoned former and current top management of MSC to appear before them next week over the woos facing the company.

Part of the issues the committee is set to discuss include the importation of illegal sugar in the country and the KPMG audit report that poked holes in the company’s operations during Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure as the firm’s MD.