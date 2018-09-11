Rain Making Tech: German firm introduces new technology in Arid areas

The meteorological department has warned of the changing weather patterns in Kilifi county with the risk of experiencing perennial droughts by the year 2030.

The weather forecasting department says the region is bearing the brunt of climate change and has called for urgent interventions to forestall a crisis.

A german company has however come up with a new technology that will stimulate the formation of rain in arid and semi arid areas to boost food production.

According to the Managing Director of WeatherTech, Thomas Demmel the new technology has already been tested in Jordon, where it has so far proved successful.