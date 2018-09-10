English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Michael Oyamo prime suspect in murder case denied bail

K24 Tv September 10, 2018
A court sitting in Homabay has denied Michael Oyamo bail, one of the main suspects in the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.
Oyamo was arraigned Monday morning before senior resident magistrate Lester Simiyu to determine whether or not  he would be granted bail.
The prosecution had requested for 10  days but the judge only gave 24 hours.
This as relatives and friends of Sharon chanted outside the courts baying for Oyamo’s  blood.

