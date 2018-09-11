EACC summons eight Busia MCAs over graft

Eight MCAs from Busia county have been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for alleged malpractices regarding the supplementary budget.

The anti-graft body wrote to the Clerk of the County Assembly indicating that the eight ward representatives should appear before it tomorrow.

“We are investigating allegations of corruption and forgeries in relation to supplementary budget of the county. To progress the investigations, kindly facilitate the following officers to appear for the exercise as indicated in their individual invitation letters attached,” stated the letter in part.

They are Philip Emaset, Tony Opondo, Josephat Wandera, Stephen Ajakait, Godfrey Odongo, Gabriel Okello, Kenneth Ichasi and Margaret Chale.

The MCAs are implicated in an attempt to forge supplementary budget records ostensibly to distort evidence in a case against Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

A team of detectives are expected to take statements from the eight at Integrity Centre, Nairobi.

The Ward Reps are part of 27 Busia MCAs under probe by the EACC.

Ojaamong had earlier been released on a Sh1 million cash bail over corruption-related charges pending hearing and determination of his case.