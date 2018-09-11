NATIONALNEWS

Ruto launches Sh200m fence to end human-wildlife conflict in Laikipia

People Daily September 11, 2018
Deputy President William Ruto and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi at the launch of the Rumuruti-Marmanet Forest fence yesterday. photo: DPPS

David Macharia and DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has launched the construction of a Sh200 million electric fence in Laikipia county as part of the government’s efforts in addressing the perennial human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

He said the erection of the 50km long Rumuruti-Marmanet Forest fence will help deter animals from straying into farms and destroying crops as well as stop encroachment on game reserves.

Speaking at Gatundia Secondary School grounds yesterday, Ruto said the project will be completed in six months.

Already, 14 kilometres of the project has been completed.

“We are fulfilling election pledges we made to the people of Laikipia during campaigns.Residents have suffered, some have lost their lives and crops have been destroyed,” said Ruto adding that the initiative will bring an end to human-wildlife conflict.

The Deputy President said the government was finalising compensation for families whose kin died as a result of  human-wildlife conflicts.

The function was attended by Governor  Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), MPs Patrick Mariro (Laikipia West) Sarah Korere (Laikipia North), Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri) and Catherine Waruguru, among others.

The leaders lauded the government for moving swiftly to provide a lasting solution to human-wildlife conflicts.

“We thank the National government for this project and we look forward to its completion,” said Mureithi.

