Trader sues KPLC over Sh616,000 bill

A businessman has sued Kenya Power and the Attorney General for slapping him him with Sh 616,000 electricity bill for his home in Nairobi South region over a period of two months.

In his petition Alan Donovan, through lawyer Samuel Mukira, says the company charged him the outrageous amount for the month of April and May, despite him being away from his residence on several occasions during the period.

He says he had been indisposed and admitted at Nairobi Hospital when the said bill is said to have accumulated.

Donovan wants the court to issue orders compelling Kenya Power agents or servants to reconnect his power supply pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The businessman says that after receiving the huge bill, he raised a complaint with the firm requesting to have the bill re-evaluated and corrected.

However, he claims on June 6, Kenya Power informed him that his account for the period between November 2016 to March 2018, as per bills he had been paying, had been calculated erroneously.