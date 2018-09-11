Residents to receive universal healthcare

At least 1.3 million Machakos county residents will benefit from a Universal Health Coverage pilot programme funded by the National government and the World Bank.

Governor Alfred Mutua said the initiative is set to be launched in November in four counties — Machakos, Isiolo, Nyeri and Kisumu.

Speaking after hosting some Machakos elected leaders for a consultative meeting on the programme, the governor said the initiative seeks to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare.

“Machakos residents will benefit from free health services and they will not pay anything for treatment,” said Mutua.

The Health ministry in July said the four counties were chosen on basis of disease burden, adding that piloting the package in a controlled population ensures less chances of failure and risks.

Mutua said his government had already invested in 70 ambulances, with more than 252,000 patients benefiting from the services. He said the ambulances had helped save lives.

“That’s why the UHC programme is a dream come true to me in terms of healthcare provision,” he said.