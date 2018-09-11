Court denies Obado’s PA bail in Sharon case

George Odiwour

Migori Governor Okoth Obado Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo is today expected to appear before a High Court judge to face murder charges amid claims of harassment by police.

Oyamo is set to appear before Homa Bay High Court judge Joseph Karanja to take plea after his attempts to block prosecution failed.

He had also unsuccessfully protested the move by police to take his samples for DNA testing without his consent.

Instead, Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Leister Simiyu, who heard the case yesterday, ordered that he appears before the High Court to take plea. The magistrate told investigators to present the murder suspect before the judge at 9am.

“The suspect must be presented before the judge today or be released because further detention would be an infringement of his rights. The State must be ready with charges on the reason why the suspect has been arrested,” said Simiyu.

Simiyu also argued that detaining the suspect could be essential in ensuring his own security. The magistrate declined a request by prosecutors for more time to hold the suspect and to conduct further investigations in connection with the murder of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Prosecution led by Tom Imbali asked for five more days to finalise their investigations into the death.

“We have confiscated two mobile phones and three sim cards belonging to the suspect. We need more time to analyse them and we will also be able to release the DNA results within the period,” he said.

Imbali told the court that DNA samples from the suspect had been taken to the Government Chemist for analysis. He argued that there are technicalities including forensic analysis of communication devices of the accused.

“We still have a bulk of evidence that we must peruse. This will enable us to determine the link between the suspect and others,” he said. But Simiyu said the suspect’s constitutional right would be infringed on if he continues to be in police custody. Oyamo was represented by three lawyers, Rodgers Abisa, June Ashioya and Nevile Amolo. Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma represented Oteno’s family.