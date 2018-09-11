Concours gets first Rwanda entry with giant Buick

Kigali-based Paul Bukuru will be the first ever competitor to contest the CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance when the 48th edition of the annual event takes place on September 30 at Nairobi Racecourse.

Bukuru is bringing his giant 1968 Buick Riviera to Nairobi for the annual series run by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The Buick also sets a landmark by having a seven litre engine which is the biggest car engine to be seen at the event.

Bukuru’s massive two-door Buick coupe was a great favourite with the crowd at the recent CBA Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show (a Concours event) in Kampala and it is expected to be a centre of attraction for motoring fans at the Nairobi Racecourse for what is termed the classiest event on the Kenya motor sport calendar.

The Buick has been listed in the class for touring cars over 4,000cc and will be up against the crowd pulling 1952 Rolls Royce of Roger Tanner, the Adenauer Mercedes Benz of Sachit Shah, which was made in 1959, and Dhiren Pitrola’s 1987 Mercedes Benz 300SL. “Car entries have reached the maximum of 70 which is specified in the regulations. This requirement is aimed at ensuring high standards of judging. There is growing interest in the eight classes for motorcycles, the Classic Car and Motorcycle Sale and Auto Expo which is the motor trade section of the event,” said Concours secretary Lucy Mungai.

There is a flock of newcomers including Anwar Fatehdin with a 1930 Ford Model A and Ravi Soni who will be driving a 1928 International box body on the Total Excellium inspection ramp and along the judging line in front of the main Racecourse grandstands.

Rally driver Rob Linck will have his classic 1979 Porsche 911 and will be against the similar car of veteran rally driver Aslam Khan in the competition car class.