Kanbis continue charge as Obuya Academy also win

Kanbis humbled Stray Lions by 148 runs as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super Division continued at the weekend.

The 15-time champions made use of home ground advantage to inflict one of the worst defeats on Lions. The 249/10 they posted on the board in the open innings was sufficient to win after the attempted chase by the Lions was ably curtailed.

Dhiren Gondaria (54 off 56 balls) Nelson Odhiambo (53 off 78 balls) were the main run getters for Kanbis as they sought to rack up good numbers on the board.

Chitnis Sidat (3/10) was crucial for Lions in reducing the charge but the Kanbis team just kept on coming. Nikil Date also dropped two wickets in a stellar bowling display.

On resumption, Stray Lions had Sanjay Thakkar (42 off 59 balls) lead the chase even as his batting colleagues dropped their guard. Kanbis bowlers were tight thus allowing minimum runs against their opponents.

Shem Ngoche (21 off 48 balls) and Abisheikh Verma (22 off 32 balls) attempted to push the figures but their effort was not as effective.

Collectively, the Lions posted 101/10 on the board after a forgetful outing in Eastleigh. Rajesh Bhudia (3/5) and Jayant Mepani (2/2.4) jointly dropped five wickets for Kanbis.

Meanwhile at Park Road, hosts Sir Ali Muslim Club got roasted for 107 runs by Obuya Academy who posted a total 195/10 in their innings.

Veteran Collins Obuya (67 off 68 balls) was the top scorer for the winners before being bowled out by Josephat Irungu’s delivery in the fourth over.

Sandeep Adole (49 off 54 balls) also contributed to the downfall of the opponents who had Boniface Otiko and Zaheed Abbas pick three wickets apiece.

Sir Ali only managed 82/10 in their allotted overs on return with Gopal Joshi (43 off 95 balls) top scoring.