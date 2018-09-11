JKUAT dream of playoff after KU victory in handball league

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) men’s team got the better of Kenyatta University (KU) in a Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) league match to register their fourth win of the season in six matches.

The low scoring match saw JKUAT come from two goals down in the first half to mount a successful comeback, winning by a single goal in a 17-16 outcome. Kevin Mwangi was top scorer for the winners, bagging four goals.

With the win, the students went seventh on the 22-team log with eight points, five behind sixth-placed Tigers and eight behind leaders Ulinzi. The four wins in six matches this season equal the number of wins the side managed last season in 18 matches. They finished the league 16th in what was their debut season.

“We had a bad game in the first half, registering many turnovers, missed shots and our defence was wanting. We also failed to utilise our wings and wasted many balls in attack. We rectified our mistakes after the first half and contained our opponents and that worked well for us,” said team captain Stower Radzi.

JKUAT have already lost two matches, to fellow students Strathmore University by three goals and against Tigers by 15 goals, and are keen to end their losing streak as they aim to feature in this season’s Super Cup playoffs. “Last season we gained crucial experience despite the poor show and that will go a long way in helping us fight for a top six finish in the regular league fixtures,” Radzi added.

The Thika Road derby was not without its fair share of drama as both coaches were penalised in the second half of the match for allowing ‘strangers’ to address their players while on timeouts.

In other men’s matches Ulinzi, cruised to a comfortable 45-23 win over fellow soldiers Nanyuki to assume the league leadership while Tigers clinched a 42-15 victory over The Cruz, their sixth in nine matches.