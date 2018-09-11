Lawyers threaten to oust LSK president Gichuhi

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Allen Gichuhi could lose his job if advocates make good their threat to pass a motion removing him from office on Saturday.

It follows a notice of motion issued last month filed at LSK for the removal of Gichuhi and the General Membership Representative Roseline Odede from office.

Lawyer Slyvester Muli is set to move the motion at the LSK Special General Meeting scheduled for Saturday, September 15.

Ineligible to contest

According to the motion, Mbithi claims that prior to the election of Gichuhi and Odede in February this year, they had served in the LSK council hence were ineligible to contest in the polls.

“Both Allen Gichuhi and Roseline Odede served the Law Society of Kenya council under the Repealed Law Society of Kenya Act Cap. 18 Laws of Kenya on diverse periods,” read the notice in part.

Part of the agenda for Saturday’s meeting include consideration of the draft Law Society of Kenya (General) Regulations 2018 for approval as well as consideration of the LSK International Arbitration Centre Legal Audit Report for adoption.