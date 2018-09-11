Chaos as MCAs attempt to evict Elachi from City Hall

Kinyuru Munuhe and Harrison Kivisu

Dramatic scenes played out yesterday after some Members of the Nairobi County Assembly attempted to evict besieged Speaker Beatrice Elachi from her office.

Elachi was forced to use a special pepper spray to scare away her attackers.

The eviction was, however, thwarted by some officials that prevailed upon the furious MCAs after hours of chaos that saw Elachi temporarily seek refugee in her office toilets.

Majority leader Abdi Guyo led some MCAs in evicting Elachi from office following a botched attempt to block her access to the Assembly yesterday morning.

Thereafter, they proceeded to her office where hell broke loose forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters inside the Assembly wing to disperse the charged MCAs.

Nairobi Central police boss Robinson Thuku visited Elachi’s office for security assessment as tens of anti-riot police officers were deployed outside ready to storm the Assembly to prevail the chaos degenerating into violence.

After normalcy was restored, the Assembly leadership held a crisis meeting inside Elachi’s office that saw her survive the planned eviction.

The media was forced out of the Speaker’s office as MCAs engaged in unruly shouting matches.

“On Thursday last week, Members of County Assembly impeached Madam Speaker with six counts of allegations after the mover of the motion convinced the members. You cannot stay in a place where 98 per cent of the people do not have confidence in you. This is not about Jubilee or Opposition,” Guyo said.

Oppose ouster

Meanwhile, female Members of Parliament have castigated members of the Nairobi County Assembly for attempting to forcibly eject Elachi from her office.

Under the aegis of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) chairlady Fatuma Gedi and Samburu West MP Naisula Leisuuda claimed that Elachi’s impeachment was politically motivated and that she had been targeted because she is a woman.

The MPs are of the opinion that Elachi should be allowed to defend herself instead of ejecting her from office in the guise of abuse of office.

“She should be given time to be heard. We know very well that she is being targeted because she is a woman,” claimed Gedi.

Leisuda asked the members of county assemblies to respect women holding senior political positions.