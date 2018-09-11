MPs order Boinnet to appear in person

A National Assembly committee has given the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet a week to appear before it to explain the rise in road accidents.

Transport, Public Works and Housing committee wants Boinnet to appear on Tuesday next week, failure to which summons will be formally issued to him.

Boinnet was given the ultimatum after he failed to honour the committee’s invitation for the second time.

NTSA order

Last week, the committee summoned the IG to explain what they descriped as confusion that had rocked the traffic management after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was ordered out of the roads by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January following a series of deadly road crashes.

The IG was summoned together with the National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi.

Yesterday, members of the committee chaired by David Pkosing (Pokot South) turned away Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru and director of operations at the National Police Service Henry Barmao, who represented the IG, saying they were “incompetent to respond to the issues raised”.

The two had told the MPs that Boinnet was unable to appear before them because he was attending a National Security Advisory Council meeting at the Interior ministry.

MPs were, however, not convinced and insisted he must personally appear before them.

“They are not competent to tell us the root cause of breakdown in the traffic management. There is a total breakdown in the traffic sector. People can do whatever they like on our roads,” said Pkosing.

National disaster

According to the committee chair, problems in traffic management had contributed to the loss of 507 lives in road accidents in July and August.

“If a disease killed 500 people, I am sure it would be declared a national disaster. Here we are talking of 507 lives lost in two months,” he said.

Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca and his Kitutu Masaba colleague Shadrack Mose accused Boinnet of being contemptuous of the committee and demanded that stern action be taken against him.