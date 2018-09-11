Chinese firm in slur saga issues apology

Alvin Mwangi

Sonlink K Limited, the employer of a Chinese man who made racist remarks against Kenyans and the President, has apologised about his conduct.

The company dissociated itself from the utterances of Liu Jiaqi whose work permit has since been revoked and has been deported.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Sonlink said it received the complaint in June and took disciplinary measures against the employee, including ordering him to issue a written apology to Kenyan staff in the company.

“Among several disciplinary and reformist solutions that were adopted was that Liu Jiaqi issued both personal and public written apology to all Kenyan staff in our workstation”, the statement reads in part.

The company adds that it organised a reconciliation party to help restore smooth working relations between its Chinese and Kenyan workers.

Last week, Jiagi caused an uproar when a video clip in which he referred to Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta as monkeys, among other insults, was posted on social media.