Efforts to restore Suswa forest urgent, says Tobiko

Roy Lumbe

A multi-agency surveillance team led by Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has confirmed the need for urgent environmental restoration efforts in the Enoosupukia and Mt Suswa forest blocks.

Following a two-day fact-finding mission, the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS), Kenya Water Towers Agency and Narok county government established that more than 10,000ha of forest cover in the area had been severely destroyed.

Speaking, at the end of the mission, KFS senior deputy chief conservator of forests Esau Omollo decried the wanton destruction of the Enoosupikia ecosystem, adding that there is need for restoration efforts through a series of afforestation to reclaim forest cover.