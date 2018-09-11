Four Kenyans commit suicide daily, ministry data shows amid concern

The Health ministry has urged Kenyans to be suicide prevention ambassadors.

An estimated 1,408 people commit suicide in Kenya annually, which is approximately three or four people daily.

Suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally and second leading in the 15-29 age bracket.

As the World Suicide Prevention Day was marked yesterday under the theme ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’, the ministry said Kenyans can help save lives by raising awareness on the causes and warning signs, showing compassion and care for those in distress, questioning the stigma associated with suicide and mental health problems and sharing own experiences.

Mental Health director Simon Njuguna said for every adult who dies by suicide, about 20 others made suicide attempts.

“We want people who are thinking about suicide to know help is available,” he said in a statement.

The Health ministry said provision of universal health care will improve access to mental health services to enable early diagnosis.