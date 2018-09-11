Give us money in time, governors tell Treasury

The Council of Governors (CoG) has yet again decried late disbursement of funds by the National Treasury saying it is derailing county functions.

CoG chairman Josphat Nanok said yesterday three months into the financial year 2018/19, only 25 counties have received partial funds for the first quarter.

The council has since urged the National Treasury to hasten the process of disbursement to enable counties optimally perform their functions and improve on service delivery.

As at end of August, 15 counties had received at least Sh4.03 billion while as at September 10, an additional 10 counties received Sh4.3 billion.

This means a deficit of Sh7.32 billion in disbursement for the counties. “County operations are in jeopardy since functions cannot match the resources being allocated. There is an urgent need for extensive costing of all functions performed by both levels of governments and allocations made based on a formula where resources follow functions,” he said. Nanok spoke after an extraordinary meeting held at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.

Among the counties that have received funds are Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kitui, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, Samburu and Taita Taveta.

Nairobi has received the highest allocation of Sh789.7 million followed by Kilifi with Sh541 million and Kakamega with Sh537 million.

Similarly, Nanok expressed concern that the spirit of give and take during negotiations for budgetary allocations has never been honoured.

A case in point, said Nanok, is when the Transport ministry and CoG agreed that the fuel levy fund be increased from the current 15 per cent annual allocation to 20 percent to take care of the increased need of road maintenance in counties.