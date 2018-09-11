MPs summon Mumias bosses over woes

Members of the National Assembly have summoned former and current Mumias Sugar Company (MSC) senior managers to appear before them next week over the woes facing the company.

The MPs who sit in the Committee on Implementation said they want the officials to shed light on the happenings at the miller. Part of the issues the committee will seek explanations include alleged importation of illegal sugar, the KPMG audit report that poked holes in the company’s operations during former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure as the managing director.

In addition, the legislators will grill the management over the report passed by MPs in 2016 on a sugar crisis that accused sugar barons of being behind the problems facing the company and running down other milling firms.

Vice chairman of the committee and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said they are determined to get to the bottom of the matter to ensure they save the company from collapse. According to him, apart from officials of MSC, they are also going to summon KPMG and all persons fingered in the near collapse of the company.

“We are going to summon the former and current officials of Mumias Sugar Company. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter,” Osotsi said.

The move by the committee comes just a day after woes facing the company deepened after Kenya Power cut its electricity supply at a time when it was preparing to start ethanol production. The miller is reported to be owing the electricity distributor nearly Sh2 billion in unpaid bills.