Exam cheats will face law, Amina warns

Alvin Mwangi

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed has reiterated that any attempts to cheat in national examinations will be met with the full force of the law.

She also called on people charged with management of the exams to be extra vigilant to ensure credible results.

“The integrity of the exams must be maintained at all costs,” she said yesterday during celebrations to mark the International Literacy Day.

Amina said to achieve the vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provision of appropriate literacy skills and competencies should be given a priority.

Amina said her ministry is striving to create critical awareness about the illiteracy situation in marginalised regions.

While Kenya has made major strides in fighting illiteracy through provision of free and primary and secondary education, counties in the arid and the semi-arid regions continue to lag behind.