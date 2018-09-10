Migori governor PA claims he’s victim of kidnap

A suspect in the cold blood murder of a university student in Homa Bay told police he was a victim of kidnap and he managed to escape from his abductors’ hands.

Michael Oyamo, a personal assistant to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, was arrested when he went to report at the Uriri Police Station that he had been kidnapped and beaten up by unknown people.

This was long after Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student, had been murdered and her body dumped in Kodera Forest.

Oyamo (pictured) told police he went to seek treatment at the Kisii Level Five Hospital, almost 60km away, following his attack. He told the officers he left the hospital and went to the station to report for action. But police detained him after realising his timelines were not adding up.

“There were discrepancies in the time he said he was in hospital. It showed he took 30 minutes from Kisii to Uriri which is not possible,” said an officer aware of the case. He did not explain how he escaped from the so-called kidnappers.

It later emerged that Oyamo was with Sharon and a Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, before he alighted and left them in the hands of the said kidnappers.

Four prime suspects are still at large over the incident. Oyamo also claimed in his statement he “knew Sharon”.

The search for four missing suspects linked to the killing of a university student in Homa Bay spread to Nairobi where they are believed to be hiding.

A team of detectives visited Kayole where they were informed one or two suspects could be hiding but no arrest was made.

The vehicle the suspects were using is also missing. The only prime suspect police are holding is Oyamo who has been mentioned by witnesses in the murder and abduction.

He is set to appear in court this morning.