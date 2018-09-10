MCAs vow support for Sonko amid ouster plot

Supremacy wars in City Hall could take another turn after some Members of Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) declared solidarity with Governor Mike Sonko amid impeachment threats.

Speaking on Saturday during a memorial service for Sonko’s father Mzee Gideon Kivanguli, who died three years ago, more than 50 MCAs led by the Deputy Speaker John Kamangu termed the impeachment claims a creation of the media.

“That was a passing cloud, we are now working together with our governor to deliver services to Nairobi residents,” said Kamangu, the Ruai MCA.

Last Thursday, the City Ward Reps held a special sitting to discuss Sonko’s conduct moments after impeaching Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi for alleged gross misconduct.

Regenerate city

The MCAs issued a 14-day ultimatum for Sonko to appoint a deputy governor, eight months after Polycarp Igathe’s resignation.

They also wanted the governor to stop operating the county government from his Mua Hills home in Machakos and return to City Hall, failure to which they would impeach him.

Sources told People Daily that at least 100 out of 122 MCAs had last week signed a petition to oust Sonko, saying his failure to appoint a deputy was hurting development and service delivery in the county.

However, Sonko downplayed his ouster plot, saying he was working closely with the Ward Reps to regenerate the city. He said he has not broken any law to warrant his impeachment.

On Friday, in a press conference at his Mua family farm, Sonko dared the MCAs to make true their threat to impeach him.

“I will never succumb to impeachment threats; I will not accept intimidation from anyone,” he said, adding: “ I did my part by appointing Miguna Miguna but they rejected him.”

Last month, Sonko lined up former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, Agnes Kagure, lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru to fill the post.

He said he is consulting with Jubilee Party before reaching a decision.

“I must consult the president; I must consult Raila Odinga, in the spirit of handshake, before arriving at the final decision,” he said.