Man nursing severe injuries after attack in Narok clashes

A middle-aged man is fighting for his life at Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet after sustaining injuries in the ongoing fights between two communities living at Nkoben, Kitoben and Kipchoge areas of Mau forest in Narok.

The man was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after being shot with an arrow. Hospital’s chief executive Geoffrey Langat, however, said the medics have managed to remove the arrow which was stuck on the left side of the chest.

“We can confirm one patient was brought into our facility with an arrow on his chest but we have removed it and he is now in stable condition,” said Langat. Two people have been killed and 13 others seriously wounded, in retaliatory attacks in what appears to be ethnic clashes in Narok South.