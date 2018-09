Roy Lumbe

Education stakeholders in Nakuru county have petitioned the government to ensure more resources are channelled to schools equitably to address literacy challenges at the grass-roots.

Speaking on Saturday during the International Literacy Day celebrations, the educationists, led by Nakuru Youth Bunge Forum president Philip Ng’ok, said many schools still face challenges of resources, which could hinder the fight against illiteracy.

He said the country cannot achieve its development agen-