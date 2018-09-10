Williams in US Open meltdown as Japanese ace Osaka claims victory

New York, Sunday

Serena Williams’ furious outburst at umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows on Saturday night.

Initially unhappy about being penalised for coaching from the stands, Williams was then given a point penalty for smashing her racket before Ramos took a game away from her after she called him a ‘thief’. Meanwhile, Japan on Sunday hailed Osaka’s stunning upset against the legendary Williams, giving the nation some rare good news after a summer of deadly natural disasters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led the praise, taking to Twitter to congratulate Osaka after her 6-2, 6-4 win in New York.

"Congratulations on your victory at the US Open. The first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title. Thank you for giving energy and inspiration to the whole of Japan," the premier tweeted.