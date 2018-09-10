Sports

Williams in US Open meltdown as Japanese ace Osaka claims victory

People Daily September 10, 2018
2,464 Less than a minute
Serena Williams

New York, Sunday

Serena Williams’ furious outburst at umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows on Saturday night.

Initially unhappy about being penalised for coaching from the stands, Williams was then given a point penalty for smashing her racket before Ramos took a game away from her after she called him a ‘thief’. Meanwhile, Japan on Sunday hailed Osaka’s stunning upset against the legendary Williams, giving the nation some rare good news after a summer of deadly natural disasters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led the praise, taking to Twitter to congratulate Osaka after her 6-2, 6-4 win in New York.

“Congratulations on your victory at the US Open. The first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title. Thank you for giving energy and inspiration to the whole of Japan,” the premier tweeted. Below is the entire transcript of what the American said to the umpire on a controversial evening inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium. -Agencies

Show More

Related Articles

September 10, 2018
2,487

Biggest football derbies in Africa

September 10, 2018
2,459

At least one dead, 37 injured in Madagascar stampede

September 10, 2018
2,463

Jerop, Rono emerge victorious in Kaptagat race

September 10, 2018
2,478

On form distance running legend leads Kenyan athletes to Great North Run victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.