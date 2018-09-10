Jerop, Rono emerge victorious in Kaptagat race

Emmanuel Msinde

Hannover half marathon champion Cynthia Jerop and two-time Toronto winner Philemon Rono emerged the winners of inaugural Kaptagat Forest Half marathon title for women and men respectively.

Jerop won women’s title timing in 71:30, as Celestine Jepchichir came second timing 72.67, followed by Joyce Chepchichir in third clocking 73.57 to close the podium.

Turning her focus to win Standard Chartered marathon title, Jerop said her purpose for coming to this race was to win and prepare for Standard Chartered marathon.

“I came here to win, now my focus has shifted to win Standard Chartered marathon,” said Jerop who was motivated by her coach Stephen Maiyo never to lose hope once in a competition.

Jerop who also finished third at the 2018 half marathon defeated former world junior 3,000m champion Alice Timbilil and former world half marathon bronze medalist Sally Chepyego.

With his focus to defend Toronto marathon for the second time, Rono pulled out of the leading park at 5km and led to the finish line clocking 62:23.6 ahead of Daniel Kiprotich.

Running on his home ground, where he trains on daily basis, Rono said his focus was to test his speed ahead of a hat-trick in the Canadian capital next month.

“The race was competitive but basically I came here to gauge my speed ahead of Toronto,” said Rono.

“Apart from winning the race, I wanted to be part of the motivation to the upcoming athletes. Winning at home is good for me and the locals who cheered me along the way,” said Rono.

After finishing, Rono landed in the hands of his training mates at Global Sports Communication led by three time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor.