‘Flash’ strikes in Nanyuki to register fourth win

Carl “Flash” Tundo swept the ground with all his opponents to register his fourth win of the season in Nanyuki

After a frustrating outing in Mombasa which saw the reigning five times Safari champion settle for third, Tundo was peerless in Nanyuki.

This went down as his fourth win of the season after RSC Rally, ARC Safari and KMSC Rally.

Tundo beat second-placed reigning African Champion Manvir Baryan (Skoda Fabia R5) by a massive five minutes margin as 2018 Mombasa Rally winner Baldev Chager completed the podium dash in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10.

“Its always nice to win in Nanyuki which is most favorite event. For now we are trying to consolidate the championship so we will continue to attack a lot more and win more events. The car has been reliable most of the season and my navigator (Tim Jessop) on point. We are looking forward to a win in Eldoret and Guru Nanak,” said Tundo.

Fourth overall was Farhaaz Khan who reunited with Keith Henrie in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10. Khan teamed up with Kashif Sheikh in Mombasa when Keith was taken ill in Mombasa Rally.

“Nanyuki was a good event for UA this time round. The club always ensures that the rally is friendly towards drivers. Last time out (in 2016) Keith and I blew the engine in sights of the finish at Batian View. This year the rally gods were kinder to us,” said Farhaaz.

Amaanraj Rai the younger sibling of Rajbir Rai and son of the legendary Sarbi Rai came in fourth in a Ford Fiesta R5. Ramesh Vishram win the classic category in a Ford Escort MK2 while Daren Miranda won the Two Wheel drive.