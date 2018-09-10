Police bosses summoned for crucial meeting with Uhuru

PD Reporter

Top police commanders have been summoned to Nairobi for a briefing to be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on planned reforms.

The meeting, to start tomorrow until Thursday under the banner, “IG’s communication”, will see the President address the commanders at the Kenya School of Government and launch a reform programme.

This follows a directive that the President gave Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet in August, to, within 30 days, come up with a framework with clear recommendations that will improve efficiency in the police service.

The President said the government will continue the ongoing investments in the National Police Service (NPS) to ensure it remains efficient in its security mandate to Kenyans.

To this end, the President said the government had increased its investment in NPS from Sh53.6 billion in 2013 to Sh97.6 billion in the current 2018/19 financial year, adding that Kenyans expect positive returns for their taxes.

“I, therefore, expect that such investment should translate into corresponding or equivalent returns on investments,” he said.

Uhuru added that since 2013, the government has increased the strength of the NPS with 30,000 more officers to attain the current police to population ratio estimated at 1:425.

The President said under the NPS modernisation plan which has been accelerated over the last six years, the government has continued to improve logistical and operational capability to ensure enhanced police mobility, CCTV surveillance of major cities, provision of forensic facilities and better equipment.

The President said there is need to re-examine efficiency within the security system to identify and seal points of capacity leakages, eliminate wastage and ensure prudent utilisation of resources.

The new changes that are planned include conversion of some of the Administration Police officers into Kenya Police.

The group will be taken a sensitisation programme before being taken for retraining at the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo and at the Administration Police Training College.