Haji launches probe on extra-judicial killings

Senior Coast police officers are being investigated as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji acts on the public outcry over rising number of people allegedly killed by police in the region.

The DPP said his officers will in two weeks carry out a public inquiry that could culminate in the arrest and prosecution of suspects, including senior police officers.

According to an extra-judicial killings report by Haki Africa, a human rights organisation, presented to Haji (pictured) yesterday, at least 34 people have been killed by the police in Coast between January and September.

“As we fight corruption vigorously, we will also fight such impunity. If there are officers involved as alleged in the report, they should know we will prosecute them if there is evidence pointing to them,” he said.

Haji said he is in talks with the office of Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to get to the bottom of the matter. He urged the public to remain calm as the matter is being addressed.

Presenting the report, Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid said 32 cases have been fatal while two victims are nursing bullet wounds.

“We fully support the fight against crime but we urge that it is done within the confines of the law. Extra-judicial killings and forced disappearances do not in any way help us to solve the insecurity problem,” he said.

On the list is 17-year-old Bilal Masudi who was shot dead under mysterious circumstances last in Utange area, Kisauni last Friday.

Two others, Juma Kitsau, 18, and Kenga Ramadhan, 19, were also shot dead by police, who claimed they were wanted criminals.

Fredric Munyalo, 16, Dan Mzungu, 17, and Abdi Msomali, 14, were also reportedly shot and killed by police on March 26 in Likoni on claims that they were members of a criminal gang dubbed Wajukuu wa Bibi.

“We are asking the police to find better ways of ending crime instead of killing people in the guise of fighting crime,” said Khalid.