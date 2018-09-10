Kalonzo calls for fair tax regime

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for an overhaul of entire taxation policy to relieve Kenyans of the over-taxation burden.

The former Vice President said a single tax system would ease the burden on taxpayers and spur economic growth.

“Our taxation policy is where the rains started beating Kenya. If you want to have a tax regime that is predictable and not oppressive, you should consider merging the taxes under one umbrella.”

He cited the United Arab Emirates, where he said citizens are subjected to friendly tax regime.

On the 16 per cent VAT imposed on petroleum, Kalonzo was hopeful President Uhuru Kenyatta will act in the interest of Kenyans. The tax hike has sparked public outcry for increasing the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Kalonzo defended China-Africa relations and faulted individuals bashing the Asian country’s interest on the continent. He said China “has no hidden agenda”.

Speaking on Saturday during a memorial service for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s father, Gideon Kivanguli, Kalonzo said China’s business with Kenya was purely development.

The former VP had last week accompanied Uhuru for China-Africa summit in Beijing.