Kiraitu calls on counties to embrace residents

Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi (pictured) has urged county governments to engage residents in management of natural resources to avoid conflicts.

He said minerals and other natural resources can only benefit the nation if local communities are engaged in exploiting them through regular, inclusive, honest and transparent consultations.

Speaking in Nkubu town, Kiraitu said: “Devolution can only be successful if residents are involved in managing resources in their regions”.

He added that policies should be put in place to ensure equitable distribution of labour and profits within the devolved units.

“We need a clear framework for sharing natural resources to mitigate resistance from communities that may feel disadvantaged,” said the governor who is the CoG chair of Water, Forestry and Mining.

He added that there was concern because the Constitutional and Legal reforms in the mining sector is taking long to be expedited.

He cited oil in Turkana, wind power in Marsabit, hydropower in Tana, solar power in Garissa, Tsavo and Meru National Parks as some of the key natural resources that need to be properly managed to avert conflicts.