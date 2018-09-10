Sossion gives TSC ultimatum to rescind directive on promotions

Henry Andanje and KNA

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to reinstate promotions based on schemes of service.

Speaking during Knut’s Annual General Meeting in Kakamega, Sossion took issue with a TSC circular on May 2 stating that promotions would only be based on performance.

He said the circular was irregular and illegal as it violates the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the union, and the commission as well as the Code of Regulations.

The Knut boss argued that when teachers are denied annual increments, the government effectively holds back Sh5 billion owed to teachers.

He threatened to call a teachers strike if the circular is not revoked within a month.

Meanwhile, Knut assistant secretary general Collins Oyuu led primary school teachers in Uasin Gishu in burning more than 2,000 performance appraisal development tools.

Speaking on Saturday during the Eldoret East Knut branch Annual General Meeting, Oyuu said the action follows the resolution passed by the top union officials to destroy performance appraisals.

He said no amount of threats or intimidation by TSC will force them to take the appraisals.