DPP’s reassurance on Sharon case welcome

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji’s declaration yesterday that they will not spare anyone linked to the death of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno is reassuring.

He was categorical that there will be no sacred cows in the probe to the brutal killing of the young seventh-month pregnant woman last week, which shocked the nation.

Sharon’s family deserves justice.

Kenyans, too, hope the killers will face the full force of the law regardless of their status in the society.

Sharon’s death must not enter the list of the many unresolved murders in the country, a trend that had seen Kenyans’ faith in the justice system wane. But it is heartening that Haji has set out to restore the faith.

It is also important that Sharon’s case is speedily concluded. All leads must be followed and all possibilities considered in building up a watertight case. This could also help end impunity.

And as Haji advised in his briefing yesterday, politicians should guard their tongues on the matter and allow police to focus on hunting Sharon’s killers. The family is mourning and this is no time to make careless populist utterances for political mileage.

An MP was at the weekend quoted in the media declaring that Sharon will not be buried until her killers have been found. His argument that if she is buried the matter will be forgotten may not reflect the true wishes of the family.

The family is on record as having made a passionate appeal to be left to mourn Sharon in peace. It is important that wishes of the family they be left to grieve and make intricate decisions without unwarranted intrusion. Whether the family may want to inter the remains of their kin before the probe is concluded is up to them to decide.

Politicians are wont to milk publicity from even grave situations and trying cases in the court of public opinion. Some are even on record declaring some individuals guilty of Sharon’s murder. But that is the work of investigative and prosecution agencies.

It is also important that social media users respect Sharon and her family and avoid vilifying her in death. Life was brutally snapped out of a young woman and her unborn baby and that is the crime under investigation—not Sharon’s private life.

No one deserves to die the way she did and we hope justice is served expeditiously.