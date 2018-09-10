2,000 Mombasa youth targeted in Sh8 million painting course

The first batch of 120 youth from Mombasa have graduated with certificates in painting , a course courtsey of coast-based paint manufacturer, Rangi Africa in collaboration with Mombasa Ministry of Youth, Sports Gender and Cultural Affairs.

Speaking during the first graduation ceremony held at Wild Waters resort, Mombasa county, Youth Sports and Gender executive Munywoki Kyalo said the youth were equipped with painting and marketing skills.

“The selection for September and October is in progress. The course is aimed at equipping the youth with painting skills after thorough training after which they will be able to fit in the job market,” said Kyalo.

The graduation was also graced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Mvita’s Abdulswamad Nassir, Jomvu’s Badi Twalib and Nyali’s Mohamed Ali.

Rangi Africa business development manager Douglass Omondi said the company is committed to offering a Sh8 million painting course that will run for one year until August 2018 targeting 2,000 youth from Mombasa.

“There are 120 slots available to 20 youths per constituency in Mombasa County. The selection is through county youth departments and we hope the initiative will suppress social vices within the county,” said Omondi.

Youth Enterprise Development Fund chairman Ronald Osumba said many youth have been locked out of youth fund loans for being blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau CRB for defaulting either banks, Saccos, Helb, and even mobile money loan.

“It’s a challenge that keeps the majority of young people from the loans but we are acting proactively with agencies involved to see how we can find a way to help the small business environment,” said Osumba.

Osumba said this follows complaints from applicants that the listing was keeping them from accessing the Youth Fund loans.

The move has been informed by the fact that Mombasa County has registered the lowest number of youth who are opting to take up loans for business development.

Osumba said with only Sh87 million having been given to the youth in the last 10 years that means only Sh8.7 million is being borrowed in Mombasa every year,” said Osumba.

“The loan repayment in Mombasa is at 67 per cent which is currently below the national average of 84 per cent and we want to encourage them to come up in large numbers to apply for these funds,” he added.